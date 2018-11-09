Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 45

by VesselsValue.com
Friday November 9, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 1 – November 7, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-11-2018     Intan     FPSO TANKER     01-11-1968     Omni Offshore    
06-11-2018     Bella J     HANDY CONTAINER     12-01-1995     Victoria Oceanway    
06-11-2018     Cielo di Agadir     HANDY CONTAINER     01-05-1996     D'Amico Dry Ltd    
05-11-2018     Emmanuel     SMALL TANKER     31-03-1992     Rainoil Ltd    
05-11-2018     Petalidi     FEEDERMAX     01-01-1994     Costamare    
05-11-2018     Pacific Pearl     FEEDERMAX     11-02-1998     Gemadept Shipping    
05-11-2018     Saffron     SUEZMAX     23-07-1998     Seven Islands Shipping    
05-11-2018     Pacific Lagoon     AFRAMAX     05-01-1999     ECB Shipping    
05-11-2018     Fox Bay     REEFER     12-11-1980     Platano Eesti OU    
05-11-2018     Safe Astoria     ACCOMMODATION     01-10-1983     Prosafe    
02-11-2018     Adessa Ocean King     DIVE SUPPORT     01-12-1989     Adessa Drilling and Marine    
02-11-2018     Sinar Belawan     FEEDERMAX     09-12-1994     Transportasi Marina Jaya    

