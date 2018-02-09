Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 6
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 1 – February 7, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|06-02-2018
|Everrich 8
|VLGC
|28-06-1990
|TPL Shipping JSC
|05-02-2018
|Thunder River
|PSV
|01-07-1983
|Armina Shipping
|05-02-2018
|Toubkal
|FEEDERMAX
|19-12-1990
|CONADE
|05-02-2018
|Vladimir Vysotskiy
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1988
|Tranzit DV Group
|05-02-2018
|FS Aquarius
|PSV
|01-07-1991
|Fletcher Shipping
|31-01-2018
|Med Fos
|AHT
|03-06-1977
|Five Oceans
|31-01-2018
|Red Sea Fos
|AHTS
|01-05-1982
|Five Oceans
|31-01-2018
|Hai Fa
|REEFER
|30-11-1978
|Greatsources Shipping
|31-01-2018
|Yong Hang 9
|REEFER
|01-01-1986
|China Government
|31-01-2018
|Proliv Longa
|REEFER
|12-07-1983
|Line Invest CJSC