Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 6

by VesselsValue.com
Friday February 9, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 1 – February 7, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-02-2018     Everrich 8     VLGC     28-06-1990     TPL Shipping JSC    
05-02-2018     Thunder River     PSV     01-07-1983     Armina Shipping    
05-02-2018     Toubkal     FEEDERMAX     19-12-1990     CONADE    
05-02-2018     Vladimir Vysotskiy     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1988     Tranzit DV Group    
05-02-2018     FS Aquarius     PSV     01-07-1991     Fletcher Shipping    
31-01-2018     Med Fos     AHT     03-06-1977     Five Oceans    
31-01-2018     Red Sea Fos     AHTS     01-05-1982     Five Oceans    
31-01-2018     Hai Fa     REEFER     30-11-1978     Greatsources Shipping    
31-01-2018     Yong Hang 9     REEFER     01-01-1986     China Government    
31-01-2018     Proliv Longa     REEFER     12-07-1983     Line Invest CJSC    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

