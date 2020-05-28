Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 21
Thursday May 28, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 15 – May 20, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|May 26, 2020
|Kokura
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|February 26, 1997
|Costamare
|May 26, 2020
|ER Pusan
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|April 28, 2000
|Zeaborn GmbH
|May 26, 2020
|Cape Orchid
|CAPESIZE
|March 14, 2001
|Vuka Marine
|May 21, 2020
|MSS1
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|January 31, 1981
|Borr Drilling