Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 21

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 28, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 15 – May 20, 2020

Sale Date             Sold Name         Vessel Type         Built Date            Seller        
May 26, 2020     Kokura     POST PANAMAX CONT     February 26, 1997     Costamare    
May 26, 2020     ER Pusan     POST PANAMAX CONT     April 28, 2000     Zeaborn GmbH    
May 26, 2020     Cape Orchid     CAPESIZE     March 14, 2001     Vuka Marine    
May 21, 2020     MSS1     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     January 31, 1981     Borr Drilling    

