Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 41

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 11, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 4 – October 10, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-10-2018     Carmen     VLGC     19-02-1993     Greenline Ship Management    
09-10-2018     Armada Ulysses     VLCC     15-03-1999     Bumi Armada Berhad    
08-10-2018     Yetagun FSO     FPSO TANKER     01-11-1979     SBM Offshore    
08-10-2018     Radhe     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1980     Deep Frontline Shippers Ltd    
08-10-2018     Island Chief     MPP     19-10-1990     China Navigation    
08-10-2018     Ocean Concord     AFRAMAX     27-04-1993     Ocean Tankers Pte    
08-10-2018     Gemini Leader     PCTC     01-05-1994     Mitsubishi Corporation    
08-10-2018     Kamari     SUEZMAX     18-04-1997     Avin International    
08-10-2018     New Horizon     AFRAMAX     31-03-1997     New Shipping Ltd    
08-10-2018     Seaways Shirley     AFRAMAX     08-02-2001     International Seaways    
05-10-2018     Manak I     AHTS     01-04-1985     ARC Marine    
04-10-2018     Porto     CRUISE     10-07-1965     Coral Cruises Transportes    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com