Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 41
Thursday October 11, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales October 4 – October 10, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|10-10-2018
|Carmen
|VLGC
|19-02-1993
|Greenline Ship Management
|09-10-2018
|Armada Ulysses
|VLCC
|15-03-1999
|Bumi Armada Berhad
|08-10-2018
|Yetagun FSO
|FPSO TANKER
|01-11-1979
|SBM Offshore
|08-10-2018
|Radhe
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1980
|Deep Frontline Shippers Ltd
|08-10-2018
|Island Chief
|MPP
|19-10-1990
|China Navigation
|08-10-2018
|Ocean Concord
|AFRAMAX
|27-04-1993
|Ocean Tankers Pte
|08-10-2018
|Gemini Leader
|PCTC
|01-05-1994
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|08-10-2018
|Kamari
|SUEZMAX
|18-04-1997
|Avin International
|08-10-2018
|New Horizon
|AFRAMAX
|31-03-1997
|New Shipping Ltd
|08-10-2018
|Seaways Shirley
|AFRAMAX
|08-02-2001
|International Seaways
|05-10-2018
|Manak I
|AHTS
|01-04-1985
|ARC Marine
|04-10-2018
|Porto
|CRUISE
|10-07-1965
|Coral Cruises Transportes