Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 20

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 19, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 12 – May 18, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-05-2022     Mytilene     FERRY     01-12-1973     Anen Lines    
17-05-2022     Odyssey     SUEZMAX     28-06-2002     Constellation Shipmanagement    
16-05-2022     Ya Zhou Xiong Shi     HANDY TANKER     14-05-1999     Nanjing Tanker Corp    
16-05-2022     HL Richards Bay     CAPESIZE     23-06-1997     H Line Shipping    
16-05-2022     Atlas Trader     GEN CARGO     21-01-1994     Seatrade Caribe SA    
13-05-2022     C Mariner     PSV     08-09-1986     Seaport International Shipping    
13-05-2022     Ang 1     ACCOMMODATION     01-06-1998     Undisclosed    
13-05-2022     Berkah 36     HANDY BULKER     30-07-1986     Berkah Setanggi Timur    
13-05-2022     Lucas     SMALL TANKER     01-11-1997     Superin Chemical    
13-05-2022     Mascot 8     AFRAMAX     29-05-1998     Unknown Chinese    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

