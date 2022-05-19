Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 20
Thursday May 19, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 12 – May 18, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|17-05-2022
|Mytilene
|FERRY
|01-12-1973
|Anen Lines
|17-05-2022
|Odyssey
|SUEZMAX
|28-06-2002
|Constellation Shipmanagement
|16-05-2022
|Ya Zhou Xiong Shi
|HANDY TANKER
|14-05-1999
|Nanjing Tanker Corp
|16-05-2022
|HL Richards Bay
|CAPESIZE
|23-06-1997
|H Line Shipping
|16-05-2022
|Atlas Trader
|GEN CARGO
|21-01-1994
|Seatrade Caribe SA
|13-05-2022
|C Mariner
|PSV
|08-09-1986
|Seaport International Shipping
|13-05-2022
|Ang 1
|ACCOMMODATION
|01-06-1998
|Undisclosed
|13-05-2022
|Berkah 36
|HANDY BULKER
|30-07-1986
|Berkah Setanggi Timur
|13-05-2022
|Lucas
|SMALL TANKER
|01-11-1997
|Superin Chemical
|13-05-2022
|Mascot 8
|AFRAMAX
|29-05-1998
|Unknown Chinese