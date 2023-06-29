Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 25

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 29, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 22 – June 28, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
26-06-2023 Seapeak Polar MIDSIZE LNG 04-06-1993 Seapeak
25-06-2023 MSC Federica PANAMAX CONT 22-09-1990 MSC
22-06-2023 SA Amandla OCEAN GOING TUG 19-11-1976 AMSOL
22-06-2023 Asphalt Princess SMALL TANKER 01-01-1976 Prime Tankers LLC

