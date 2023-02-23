Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 7

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 23, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 16 – February 23, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-02-2023     Tanto Sentosa     FEEDER     19-04-1984     Tanto Intim Line    
20-02-2023     The Sauce     HANDY TANKER     02-03-2007     Cougar Nautic    
17-02-2023     Da Qing 439     HANDY TANKER     06-02-1999     Nanjing Tanker Corp    
17-02-2023     Seapeak Arctic     MIDSIZE LNG     17-12-1993     Seapeak    
17-02-2023     Xiumei Shanghai     HANDY CONTAINER     12-09-1997     Sinokor    
17-02-2023     OEL Shravan     HANDY CONTAINER     01-03-1998     Orient Express Lines Inc    
17-02-2023     Vadi     PANAMAX BULKER     14-04-1994     Malak Ship Trader    
17-02-2023     Sea Win     HANDYMAX     24-01-1996     Sinounion Shipping Services    
17-02-2023     MSC Giovanna     SUB PANAMAX CONT     01-01-1987     Niki Shipping    
16-02-2023     Bali     SUB PANAMAX CONT     27-03-1998     Unknown Chinese    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com