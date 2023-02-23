Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 7
Thursday February 23, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 16 – February 23, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|20-02-2023
|Tanto Sentosa
|FEEDER
|19-04-1984
|Tanto Intim Line
|20-02-2023
|The Sauce
|HANDY TANKER
|02-03-2007
|Cougar Nautic
|17-02-2023
|Da Qing 439
|HANDY TANKER
|06-02-1999
|Nanjing Tanker Corp
|17-02-2023
|Seapeak Arctic
|MIDSIZE LNG
|17-12-1993
|Seapeak
|17-02-2023
|Xiumei Shanghai
|HANDY CONTAINER
|12-09-1997
|Sinokor
|17-02-2023
|OEL Shravan
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-03-1998
|Orient Express Lines Inc
|17-02-2023
|Vadi
|PANAMAX BULKER
|14-04-1994
|Malak Ship Trader
|17-02-2023
|Sea Win
|HANDYMAX
|24-01-1996
|Sinounion Shipping Services
|17-02-2023
|MSC Giovanna
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|01-01-1987
|Niki Shipping
|16-02-2023
|Bali
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|27-03-1998
|Unknown Chinese