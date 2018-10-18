Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 42

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 11 – October 17, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
16-10-2018     Camilla     HANDY CONTAINER     28-06-1996     Regal Agencies Corp    
15-10-2018     Geiranger     HANDYMAX     25-09-1986     Masterbulk    
15-10-2018     Grindanger     HANDYMAX     30-10-1986     Masterbulk    
15-10-2018     Yong Xiang 8     REEFER     26-11-1986     Haoda Shipping Management    
15-10-2018     Chaiten     REEFER     25-01-1988     Chartworld Shipping    
15-10-2018     Cougar     HANDY CONTAINER     10-01-1992     Element Shipmanagement    
15-10-2018     APL Philippines     POST PANAMAX CONT     01-01-1996     APL    
15-10-2018     Eagle Beaumont     AFRAMAX     27-11-1996     Global Skipsholding II    
15-10-2018     OEL Lanka     HANDY CONTAINER     27-06-1997     Orient Express Ship Management    
15-10-2018     Spero     AFRAMAX     09-12-1998     Vitol    

