Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 6

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 13, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 6 – February 12, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
12-02-2020     Pantanassa     HANDY BULKER     19-07-1996     Sigma Shipmanagement SA    
11-02-2020     Alrooh     SMALL TANKER     15-10-1990     Al Rafedain Marine Services    
10-02-2020     Dawn Shirdi     HANDY TANKER     14-07-1994     Arya Voyagers    
10-02-2020     Cavalier     HANDY TANKER     10-08-1995     Undisclosed    
08-02-2020     Berge Enterprise     CAPESIZE     21-05-1997     Berge Bulk    
08-02-2020     Blue Island 8     CAPESIZE     01-05-2000     Fujian Shipping Group    
08-02-2020     Supertramp     HANDY BULKER     14-09-2001     Korkyra Shipping    
07-02-2020     Purki     FEEDERMAX     01-01-1992     Akar Deniz Tasimaciligi    
06-02-2020     Pacific Opal     CAPESIZE     12-12-1995     Cido Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

