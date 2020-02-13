Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 6
Thursday February 13, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 6 – February 12, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|12-02-2020
|Pantanassa
|HANDY BULKER
|19-07-1996
|Sigma Shipmanagement SA
|11-02-2020
|Alrooh
|SMALL TANKER
|15-10-1990
|Al Rafedain Marine Services
|10-02-2020
|Dawn Shirdi
|HANDY TANKER
|14-07-1994
|Arya Voyagers
|10-02-2020
|Cavalier
|HANDY TANKER
|10-08-1995
|Undisclosed
|08-02-2020
|Berge Enterprise
|CAPESIZE
|21-05-1997
|Berge Bulk
|08-02-2020
|Blue Island 8
|CAPESIZE
|01-05-2000
|Fujian Shipping Group
|08-02-2020
|Supertramp
|HANDY BULKER
|14-09-2001
|Korkyra Shipping
|07-02-2020
|Purki
|FEEDERMAX
|01-01-1992
|Akar Deniz Tasimaciligi
|06-02-2020
|Pacific Opal
|CAPESIZE
|12-12-1995
|Cido Shipping