Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 20

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 21, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 15 – May 20, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-05-2020     Energy Annabelle     HANDY BULKER     07-02-1980     Compass Energy    
18-05-2020     Aegean Leader     PCTC     24-08-1993     NYK Line    
18-05-2020     Crateus     HANDYMAX     22-07-1997     Norsul Navegacao    
18-05-2020     Stellar Rio     CAPESIZE     03-05-1994     Polaris Shipping    
18-05-2020     Star of Luck     HANDY CONTAINER     29-12-1997     Victoria Oceanway    
18-05-2020     NPS Century     CAPESIZE     28-03-2000     National Power Supply    
15-05-2020     Transocean 712     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-09-1983     Transocean Inc    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

