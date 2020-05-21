Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 20
Thursday May 21, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 15 – May 20, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|18-05-2020
|Energy Annabelle
|HANDY BULKER
|07-02-1980
|Compass Energy
|18-05-2020
|Aegean Leader
|PCTC
|24-08-1993
|NYK Line
|18-05-2020
|Crateus
|HANDYMAX
|22-07-1997
|Norsul Navegacao
|18-05-2020
|Stellar Rio
|CAPESIZE
|03-05-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|18-05-2020
|Star of Luck
|HANDY CONTAINER
|29-12-1997
|Victoria Oceanway
|18-05-2020
|NPS Century
|CAPESIZE
|28-03-2000
|National Power Supply
|15-05-2020
|Transocean 712
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|01-09-1983
|Transocean Inc