Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 50

Thursday December 20, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 13 – December 19, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
19-12-2018     Georgis Nikolos     PANAMAX MT     30-09-2003     Lemos Diamantis    
19-12-2018     BW Helios     LGC     29-07-1992     BW LPG    
18-12-2018     TVL Xiamen     FEEDERMAX     01-11-1997     TVL Business Group    
17-12-2018     Orange Wind     SINGLEDECKER     29-05-1994     Sovfracht    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

