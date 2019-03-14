Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 10

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 14, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 07 – March 13, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-03-2019     Orissa     PANAMAX BULKER     08-03-1979     Accord    
13-03-2019     Bani Bhum     FEEDERMAX     31-05-1996     RCL    
12-03-2019     Curlew     FPSO TANKER     01-06-1983     Shell Trading and Shipping Co    
12-03-2019     Zim Haifa     PANAMAX CONT     01-09-2004     ZIM    
09-03-2019     Comet     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-05-1980     Shelf Drilling    
09-03-2019     Rig 124     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-12-1980     Shelf Drilling    
08-03-2019     Hai Duong 06     AHTS     09-06-1983     Hai Duong Co    
08-03-2019     Goonzaran     CAPESIZE     20-12-1994     Korea Line Corp    
08-03-2019     Lui Tide     PSV     04-04-2001     Sonatide    
08-03-2019     Lam Hong     AHTS     06-07-1987     Hai Duong Co    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com