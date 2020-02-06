Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 5

Thursday February 6, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 30 – February 5, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-02-2020     Queen Zein     TWEENDECKER     27-02-1987     United Commercial    
04-02-2020     Black Eagle     HANDY CONTAINER     22-12-1983     Sealift Inc    
03-02-2020     Balsam     AFRAMAX     14-10-1996     Bihar International    
03-02-2020     Unity     HANDY BULKER     08-08-1997     Glory Ship Management Pte    
03-02-2020     Gdansk Trader     HANDY CONTAINER     01-12-1999     Lomar Shipping    
03-02-2020     SM Tacoma     POST PANAMAX CONT     21-09-2000     SM Line    
03-02-2020     SM Vancouver     POST PANAMAX CONT     24-03-2000     SM Line    
03-02-2020     Al Rehman     SMALL TANKER     15-06-1993     Unknown UAE    
02-02-2020     Ore Sudbury     CAPESIZE     06-02-1992     Maran Dry Management Inc    
31-01-2020     Lady Massa     MPP     01-01-1983     Bogazzi Vittorio and Figli    
31-01-2020     Solar Breeze     CAPESIZE     30-09-2000     Polaris Shipping    

