Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 5
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 30 – February 5, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|05-02-2020
|Queen Zein
|TWEENDECKER
|27-02-1987
|United Commercial
|04-02-2020
|Black Eagle
|HANDY CONTAINER
|22-12-1983
|Sealift Inc
|03-02-2020
|Balsam
|AFRAMAX
|14-10-1996
|Bihar International
|03-02-2020
|Unity
|HANDY BULKER
|08-08-1997
|Glory Ship Management Pte
|03-02-2020
|Gdansk Trader
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-12-1999
|Lomar Shipping
|03-02-2020
|SM Tacoma
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|21-09-2000
|SM Line
|03-02-2020
|SM Vancouver
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|24-03-2000
|SM Line
|03-02-2020
|Al Rehman
|SMALL TANKER
|15-06-1993
|Unknown UAE
|02-02-2020
|Ore Sudbury
|CAPESIZE
|06-02-1992
|Maran Dry Management Inc
|31-01-2020
|Lady Massa
|MPP
|01-01-1983
|Bogazzi Vittorio and Figli
|31-01-2020
|Solar Breeze
|CAPESIZE
|30-09-2000
|Polaris Shipping
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.