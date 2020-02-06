Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 5

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales January 30 – February 5, 2020

Sale Date Sold Name Vessel Type Built Date Seller 05-02-2020 Queen Zein TWEENDECKER 27-02-1987 United Commercial 04-02-2020 Black Eagle HANDY CONTAINER 22-12-1983 Sealift Inc 03-02-2020 Balsam AFRAMAX 14-10-1996 Bihar International 03-02-2020 Unity HANDY BULKER 08-08-1997 Glory Ship Management Pte 03-02-2020 Gdansk Trader HANDY CONTAINER 01-12-1999 Lomar Shipping 03-02-2020 SM Tacoma POST PANAMAX CONT 21-09-2000 SM Line 03-02-2020 SM Vancouver POST PANAMAX CONT 24-03-2000 SM Line 03-02-2020 Al Rehman SMALL TANKER 15-06-1993 Unknown UAE 02-02-2020 Ore Sudbury CAPESIZE 06-02-1992 Maran Dry Management Inc 31-01-2020 Lady Massa MPP 01-01-1983 Bogazzi Vittorio and Figli 31-01-2020 Solar Breeze CAPESIZE 30-09-2000 Polaris Shipping

