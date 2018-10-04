Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 40
Thursday October 4, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales September 27 – October 3, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|01-10-2018
|Tamil Anna
|HANDYMAX
|01-08-1985
|Poompuhar Shipping Corp
|01-10-2018
|Sung Hae
|SMALL TANKER
|01-08-1995
|Hansun Shipping
|01-10-2018
|MSC Koroni
|PANAMAX CONT
|02-07-1998
|Costamare
|01-10-2018
|Nusa Bintang
|SP FR LPG
|01-09-1992
|Pacific Carriers
|01-10-2018
|Yosu Gas
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|01-11-1990
|GS Caltex
|29-09-2018
|Putford Achilles
|ERRV
|01-11-1973
|Boston Putford Offshore Safety
|28-09-2018
|Misr Gulf XII
|AHTS
|10-03-1975
|Misr Edco Shipping
|27-09-2018
|VOS Runner
|ERRV
|26-01-1978
|Vroon Offshore Services
|27-09-2018
|Trident 9
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-04-1982
|Shelf Drilling