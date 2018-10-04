Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 40

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 4, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 27 – October 3, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-10-2018 Tamil Anna HANDYMAX 01-08-1985 Poompuhar Shipping Corp
01-10-2018 Sung Hae SMALL TANKER 01-08-1995 Hansun Shipping
01-10-2018 MSC Koroni PANAMAX CONT 02-07-1998 Costamare
01-10-2018 Nusa Bintang SP FR LPG 01-09-1992 Pacific Carriers
01-10-2018 Yosu Gas FULLY PRESSURISED 01-11-1990 GS Caltex
29-09-2018 Putford Achilles ERRV 01-11-1973 Boston Putford Offshore Safety
28-09-2018 Misr Gulf XII AHTS 10-03-1975 Misr Edco Shipping
27-09-2018 VOS Runner ERRV 26-01-1978 Vroon Offshore Services
27-09-2018 Trident 9 JACK UP DRILL RIG 01-04-1982 Shelf Drilling

