Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 27

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 8, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 1 – July 7, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-07-2021     Asean Link     SMALL TANKER     20-02-1992     Golden Island    
05-07-2021     POSH Gentil     PSV     03-02-2010     POSH Fleet Services Pte    
04-07-2021     Yason     SMALL TANKER     01-03-1988     Morskoy Standart    
03-07-2021     Aston I     HANDY TANKER     28-03-2001     Al Bear Al Aswad Diesel Trading LLC    
03-07-2021     Champion One     HANDY TANKER     12-05-1993     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
03-07-2021     Kutch Bay     AFRAMAX     24-12-1997     Alphabet Maritime    
03-07-2021     Maya Vn     VLCC     16-04-2003     Nhat Viet Transportation    
03-07-2021     Mediterranean Energy     LARGE LNG     04-07-1984     Bank of Communications Financial Leasing    
03-07-2021     Moon Spring     SMALL TANKER     05-01-1996     Mega Glory Holdings    
01-07-2021     Bay 1     PCTC     27-04-2001     Beacon and Bay Shipping Services    
01-07-2021     Pacific Brave     HEAVY LIFT     30-07-1983     Singunion Shipping    
01-07-2021     Seamec I     PSV     19-05-1983     Seamec Ltd    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com