Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 27
Thursday July 8, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 1 – July 7, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|05-07-2021
|Asean Link
|SMALL TANKER
|20-02-1992
|Golden Island
|05-07-2021
|POSH Gentil
|PSV
|03-02-2010
|POSH Fleet Services Pte
|04-07-2021
|Yason
|SMALL TANKER
|01-03-1988
|Morskoy Standart
|03-07-2021
|Aston I
|HANDY TANKER
|28-03-2001
|Al Bear Al Aswad Diesel Trading LLC
|03-07-2021
|Champion One
|HANDY TANKER
|12-05-1993
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|03-07-2021
|Kutch Bay
|AFRAMAX
|24-12-1997
|Alphabet Maritime
|03-07-2021
|Maya Vn
|VLCC
|16-04-2003
|Nhat Viet Transportation
|03-07-2021
|Mediterranean Energy
|LARGE LNG
|04-07-1984
|Bank of Communications Financial Leasing
|03-07-2021
|Moon Spring
|SMALL TANKER
|05-01-1996
|Mega Glory Holdings
|01-07-2021
|Bay 1
|PCTC
|27-04-2001
|Beacon and Bay Shipping Services
|01-07-2021
|Pacific Brave
|HEAVY LIFT
|30-07-1983
|Singunion Shipping
|01-07-2021
|Seamec I
|PSV
|19-05-1983
|Seamec Ltd