Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 23

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 7, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 31 – June 6, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
04-06-2018     Gaz Unity     VLGC     02-02-1982     Naftomar Shipping and Trading    
04-06-2018     Shinline 4     TWEENDECKER     27-07-1983     Sentra Baruna Hijau    
04-06-2018     Alfa Karadeniz     SMALL TANKER     01-04-1985     Alfa Tanker Tasimacilik    
04-06-2018     Baltic Pride     REEFER     16-12-1989     Baltic Reefers    
04-06-2018     Taganrogskiy Zaliv     REEFER     31-08-1993     Lavinia Corporation    
01-06-2018     Nordic Fighter     SUEZMAX     28-05-1998     Nordic American Tankers    
01-06-2018     Nordic Jupiter     SUEZMAX     09-06-1998     Nordic American Tankers    
01-06-2018     ENSCO 6001     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     21-12-2000     ENSCO    
01-06-2018     ENSCO 5006     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-07-1999     ENSCO    
31-05-2018     Seacor Voyager     AHTS     22-12-1998     SEACOR Marine Holdings    

