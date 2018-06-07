Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 23
Thursday June 7, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 31 – June 6, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|04-06-2018
|Gaz Unity
|VLGC
|02-02-1982
|Naftomar Shipping and Trading
|04-06-2018
|Shinline 4
|TWEENDECKER
|27-07-1983
|Sentra Baruna Hijau
|04-06-2018
|Alfa Karadeniz
|SMALL TANKER
|01-04-1985
|Alfa Tanker Tasimacilik
|04-06-2018
|Baltic Pride
|REEFER
|16-12-1989
|Baltic Reefers
|04-06-2018
|Taganrogskiy Zaliv
|REEFER
|31-08-1993
|Lavinia Corporation
|01-06-2018
|Nordic Fighter
|SUEZMAX
|28-05-1998
|Nordic American Tankers
|01-06-2018
|Nordic Jupiter
|SUEZMAX
|09-06-1998
|Nordic American Tankers
|01-06-2018
|ENSCO 6001
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|21-12-2000
|ENSCO
|01-06-2018
|ENSCO 5006
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|01-07-1999
|ENSCO
|31-05-2018
|Seacor Voyager
|AHTS
|22-12-1998
|SEACOR Marine Holdings