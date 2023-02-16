Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 6

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 16, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 9 – February 15, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-02-2023     Fu Hai 616     HANDYMAX     01-01-1977     Fuhai Shipping    
12-02-2023     SS Pantanal     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     15-11-2010     ICBC Financial Leasing    
12-02-2023     Rio Balsas     POST PANAMAX BULKER     03-04-1992     Asset Marine    
12-02-2023     MSC Floriana     HANDY CONTAINER     16-12-1986     MSC    
12-02-2023     Konpira No 2     ROPAX FERRY     22-12-1989     Kato Kisen    
12-02-2023     Nautica Muar     HANDY TANKER FSO     01-01-1992     EA Bunkering Services    
10-02-2023     Viet Dragon 68     VLGC     26-05-1982     PTSC    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com