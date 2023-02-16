Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 6
Thursday February 16, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 9 – February 15, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|15-02-2023
|Fu Hai 616
|HANDYMAX
|01-01-1977
|Fuhai Shipping
|12-02-2023
|SS Pantanal
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|15-11-2010
|ICBC Financial Leasing
|12-02-2023
|Rio Balsas
|POST PANAMAX BULKER
|03-04-1992
|Asset Marine
|12-02-2023
|MSC Floriana
|HANDY CONTAINER
|16-12-1986
|MSC
|12-02-2023
|Konpira No 2
|ROPAX FERRY
|22-12-1989
|Kato Kisen
|12-02-2023
|Nautica Muar
|HANDY TANKER FSO
|01-01-1992
|EA Bunkering Services
|10-02-2023
|Viet Dragon 68
|VLGC
|26-05-1982
|PTSC