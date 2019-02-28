Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 8

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 28, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 21 – February 27, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-02-2019     Medelin Total     HANDY TANKER     10-08-1992     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
26-02-2019     Well Deep     PANAMAX BULKER     13-04-1993     COSCO Shipping Bulk    
25-02-2019     Adriatic X     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-02-1982     Shelf Drilling    
21-02-2019     Star Aurora     CAPESIZE     23-06-2000     Star Bulk Carriers    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

