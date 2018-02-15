Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 7
Thursday February 15, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 8 – February 14, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|13-02-2018
|Sea Dolphin
|VLGC
|01-12-1990
|Kunlun Holdings
|13-02-2018
|New Jersey
|PANAMAX CONT
|24-11-2006
|Diana Containerships
|13-02-2018
|Plata Pioneer
|VLCC
|15-12-1999
|Sinokor Merchant Marine
|13-02-2018
|Timbuktu
|HANDY TANKER
|14-04-1992
|Cakra Bahana
|13-02-2018
|Sabya
|PANAMAX CONT
|31-03-1998
|Hapag Lloyd
|13-02-2018
|Al Rain
|PANAMAX CONT
|01-11-1998
|Hapag Lloyd
|13-02-2018
|Baruna Budi
|FEEDERMAX
|30-03-1996
|Baruna Shipping Line
|13-02-2018
|Sotiria
|SMALL TANKER
|21-07-1967
|Lidmar Shipping and Trading
|10-02-2018
|VN Partisan
|PSV
|17-03-1978
|SeaOwl France
|09-02-2018
|Gulf Storm
|AHTS
|01-11-1976
|Momentum Marine Services
|09-02-2018
|Hercules
|AHTS
|01-06-1975
|Seaport International Shipping
|09-02-2018
|Everest 02
|AHTS
|07-08-1982
|Hai Duong Co
|09-02-2018
|PDZ Maju
|FEEDERMAX
|25-08-1997
|PDZ Holdings
|08-02-2018
|Basilia
|AFRAMAX
|22-05-1992
|Leader Ship Management