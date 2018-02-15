Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 7

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 15, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 8 – February 14, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-02-2018     Sea Dolphin     VLGC     01-12-1990     Kunlun Holdings    
13-02-2018     New Jersey     PANAMAX CONT     24-11-2006     Diana Containerships    
13-02-2018     Plata Pioneer     VLCC     15-12-1999     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
13-02-2018     Timbuktu     HANDY TANKER     14-04-1992     Cakra Bahana    
13-02-2018     Sabya     PANAMAX CONT     31-03-1998     Hapag Lloyd    
13-02-2018     Al Rain     PANAMAX CONT     01-11-1998     Hapag Lloyd    
13-02-2018     Baruna Budi     FEEDERMAX     30-03-1996     Baruna Shipping Line    
13-02-2018     Sotiria     SMALL TANKER     21-07-1967     Lidmar Shipping and Trading    
10-02-2018     VN Partisan     PSV     17-03-1978     SeaOwl France    
09-02-2018     Gulf Storm     AHTS     01-11-1976     Momentum Marine Services    
09-02-2018     Hercules     AHTS     01-06-1975     Seaport International Shipping    
09-02-2018     Everest 02     AHTS     07-08-1982     Hai Duong Co    
09-02-2018     PDZ Maju     FEEDERMAX     25-08-1997     PDZ Holdings    
08-02-2018     Basilia     AFRAMAX     22-05-1992     Leader Ship Management    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

