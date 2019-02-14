Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 6

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 14, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 7 – February 13, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-02-2019     Mourato     LARGE LNG     03-07-1980     Undisclosed    
13-02-2019     Picolo     SMALL TANKER     01-12-1982     Undisclosed    
13-02-2019     Elite Grace     SMALL HANDY BC     01-03-1985     Undisclosed    
13-02-2019     Golden Star     HANDY TANKER     23-03-1992     Emirates Shipping    
13-02-2019     Richard M Currence     AHTS     02-06-2005     Tidewater Marine    
12-02-2019     Zhen Hua 18     HEAVY LOAD     27-01-1986     Shanghai Zhenhua Shipping    
11-02-2019     Pearl Ace     PCTC     22-03-1994     Masumoto Shipping    
11-02-2019     MG Shipping     CAPESIZE     30-11-1993     NYK Line    
11-02-2019     Zim Virginia     PANAMAX CONT     30-08-2002     ZIM    
07-02-2019     Levant Orient     SMALL HANDY BC     18-10-1962     Transmena    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

