Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 21

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 24, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 17 – May 23, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
23-05-2018     Algoma Olympic     HANDY BULKER     27-11-1976     Algoma Central Corp    
23-05-2018     Eman     SMALL HANDY BC     01-01-1979     Cedar Marine Services    
23-05-2018     Qian Hai     HANDY BULKER     20-10-1986     China Government    
23-05-2018     Malmnes     SINGLEDECKER     01-05-1993     Erik Thun Group    
23-05-2018     Surplus Ocean 1     MPP     03-10-1994     Unknown UK    
23-05-2018     DS Tina     VLCC     01-06-2000     DS Tankers    
22-05-2018     Hekmeh     SMALL HANDY BC     14-08-1992     Unknown Turkish    
22-05-2018     Glen     AFRAMAX     14-05-1998     AET    
21-05-2018     SMT Bontrup     HANDYMAX     01-08-1979     SMT Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com