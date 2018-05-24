Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 21
Thursday May 24, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 17 – May 23, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|23-05-2018
|Algoma Olympic
|HANDY BULKER
|27-11-1976
|Algoma Central Corp
|23-05-2018
|Eman
|SMALL HANDY BC
|01-01-1979
|Cedar Marine Services
|23-05-2018
|Qian Hai
|HANDY BULKER
|20-10-1986
|China Government
|23-05-2018
|Malmnes
|SINGLEDECKER
|01-05-1993
|Erik Thun Group
|23-05-2018
|Surplus Ocean 1
|MPP
|03-10-1994
|Unknown UK
|23-05-2018
|DS Tina
|VLCC
|01-06-2000
|DS Tankers
|22-05-2018
|Hekmeh
|SMALL HANDY BC
|14-08-1992
|Unknown Turkish
|22-05-2018
|Glen
|AFRAMAX
|14-05-1998
|AET
|21-05-2018
|SMT Bontrup
|HANDYMAX
|01-08-1979
|SMT Shipping