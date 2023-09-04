Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 34

by VesselsValue.com
Monday September 4, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 24 – August 30, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
29-08-2023     Jitra Bhum     HANDY CONTAINER     10-04-1997     RCL    
29-08-2023     Kama Bhum     HANDY CONTAINER     12-09-1997     RCL    
29-08-2023     Sein Star     REEFER     30-01-1984     Sein Shipping    
28-08-2023     Frio Olympic     REEFER     15-11-1988     Baltmed Reefer Services    
28-08-2023     Zefyros Reefer     REEFER     08-11-1990     Baltmed Reefer Services    
28-08-2023     Samjin Lucky 3     GEN CARGO     08-09-1987     Undisclosed    
28-08-2023     Harin Navee 10     GEN CARGO     01-01-1988     Harinsuit Transport    
28-08-2023     Yong Ning     HANDYMAX     22-03-1996     Yongning Shipping    
28-08-2023     Gloria 1     POST PANAMAX BULKER     01-04-1998     Oceanic Ship Management    
28-08-2023     Quan Long     GEN CARGO     06-01-2006     Undisclosed    

