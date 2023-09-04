Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 34
Monday September 4, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales August 24 – August 30, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|29-08-2023
|Jitra Bhum
|HANDY CONTAINER
|10-04-1997
|RCL
|29-08-2023
|Kama Bhum
|HANDY CONTAINER
|12-09-1997
|RCL
|29-08-2023
|Sein Star
|REEFER
|30-01-1984
|Sein Shipping
|28-08-2023
|Frio Olympic
|REEFER
|15-11-1988
|Baltmed Reefer Services
|28-08-2023
|Zefyros Reefer
|REEFER
|08-11-1990
|Baltmed Reefer Services
|28-08-2023
|Samjin Lucky 3
|GEN CARGO
|08-09-1987
|Undisclosed
|28-08-2023
|Harin Navee 10
|GEN CARGO
|01-01-1988
|Harinsuit Transport
|28-08-2023
|Yong Ning
|HANDYMAX
|22-03-1996
|Yongning Shipping
|28-08-2023
|Gloria 1
|POST PANAMAX BULKER
|01-04-1998
|Oceanic Ship Management
|28-08-2023
|Quan Long
|GEN CARGO
|06-01-2006
|Undisclosed