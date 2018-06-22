Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 25
Friday June 22, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 14 – June 20, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|20-06-2018
|Nordic Voyager
|SUEZMAX
|03-01-1997
|Nordic American Tankers
|20-06-2018
|Nordic Discovery
|SUEZMAX
|01-07-1998
|Nordic American Tankers
|20-06-2018
|Nordic Saturn
|SUEZMAX
|12-08-1998
|Nordic American Tankers
|19-06-2018
|Yong Xiang 7
|REEFER
|24-12-1985
|Haoda Shipping Management
|19-06-2018
|Martha Tender
|HANDY TANKER
|04-12-1987
|Waruna Nusa Sentana
|19-06-2018
|Frio Athens
|REEFER
|01-01-1988
|Lavinia Corporation
|18-06-2018
|Algoway
|HANDY BULKER
|01-09-1972
|Algoma Central Corp
|18-06-2018
|UK Sea IV
|MPP
|01-12-1984
|Searose Maritime Inc
|18-06-2018
|New Andros
|VLCC
|15-07-1999
|New Shipping Ltd
|15-06-2018
|L 48
|PSV
|Builder / Yard
|15-06-2018
|L 46
|PSV
|Builder / Yard
|15-06-2018
|Wartena
|CABLE LAYER
|30-09-1958
|Baltic Offshore AB
|14-06-2018
|Revelation
|MSV
|01-02-1975
|Seamec Ltd