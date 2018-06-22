Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 25

by VesselsValue.com
Friday June 22, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 14 – June 20, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-06-2018     Nordic Voyager     SUEZMAX     03-01-1997     Nordic American Tankers    
20-06-2018     Nordic Discovery     SUEZMAX     01-07-1998     Nordic American Tankers    
20-06-2018     Nordic Saturn     SUEZMAX     12-08-1998     Nordic American Tankers    
19-06-2018     Yong Xiang 7     REEFER     24-12-1985     Haoda Shipping Management    
19-06-2018     Martha Tender     HANDY TANKER     04-12-1987     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
19-06-2018     Frio Athens     REEFER     01-01-1988     Lavinia Corporation    
18-06-2018     Algoway     HANDY BULKER     01-09-1972     Algoma Central Corp    
18-06-2018     UK Sea IV     MPP     01-12-1984     Searose Maritime Inc    
18-06-2018     New Andros     VLCC     15-07-1999     New Shipping Ltd    
15-06-2018     L 48     PSV           Builder / Yard    
15-06-2018     L 46     PSV           Builder / Yard    
15-06-2018     Wartena     CABLE LAYER     30-09-1958     Baltic Offshore AB    
14-06-2018     Revelation     MSV     01-02-1975     Seamec Ltd    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

