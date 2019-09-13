Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 35

by VesselsValue.com
Friday September 13, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 5 – September 11, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
10-09-2019     Hyundai B No 1012     HEAVY LOAD     18-07-2002     Hyundai Heavy Ind    
09-09-2019     Matson Producer     HANDY CONTAINER     19-04-1974     Matson Navigation    
06-09-2019     SW 2     SMALL TANKER     31-10-1979     Yuantai Fuel Trading    
05-09-2019     Hai Chang     FERRY     26-02-1993     Zhuhai High Speed Passenger Ferry    

