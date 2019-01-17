Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 2

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 17, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 10 – January 16, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
16-01-2019     Marine Star     VLCC     01-01-1994     Southernpec    
15-01-2019     Algowood     HANDY BULKER     01-04-1981     Algoma Central Corp    
15-01-2019     Capt Henry Jackman     HANDY BULKER     16-07-1981     Algoma Central Corp    
15-01-2019     Jasa Bakti     PCTC     17-09-1992     Unknown Malaysian    
15-01-2019     Serval     FEEDERMAX     27-01-1996     Element Shipmanagement    
15-01-2019     Maregas     LEG     01-07-1991     Transgas Shipping Lines    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

