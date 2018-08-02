Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 31

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 2, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 26 – August 1, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-08-2018     Salam Mesra     FEEDERMAX     19-10-2007     Malaysia Shipping Corp    
30-07-2018     Peri     HANDYMAX     01-09-1986     Poompuhar Shipping Corp    
30-07-2018     Xin Ning Jiang     HANDYMAX     10-06-1985     Guangdong Haidian Shipping    
30-07-2018     Ryujin     PCTC     17-11-1993     Kitaura Kaiun    
30-07-2018     Clover Pride     HANDY TANKER     03-09-1999     Unico Marine    

