Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 12
Thursday March 28, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 15 – March 27, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|27-03-2019
|Bright World
|SMALL TANKER
|01-03-1997
|BW Chemical Tankers
|27-03-2019
|Bold World
|SMALL TANKER
|01-08-1998
|BW Chemical Tankers
|26-03-2019
|White Pearl
|HANDY BULKER
|21-02-1985
|SMT Shipping
|26-03-2019
|Weisshorn
|FEEDERMAX
|01-05-1996
|Patjens Reederei
|26-03-2019
|Sunrise
|LARGE LNG
|28-10-1977
|Energi Dian Kemala
|26-03-2019
|Gaz Palmyra
|SP FR LPG
|05-06-1984
|Naftomar Shipping and Trading
|25-03-2019
|Van Iris
|PCTC
|22-07-1994
|Northstar Shipmanagement
|25-03-2019
|Ore Guaiba
|CAPESIZE
|09-04-1999
|Vale SA
|22-03-2019
|FMS Liberty
|AHTS
|31-03-1983
|Freedom Marine Services
|21-03-2019
|Clara Maersk
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-07-1992
|Moller Maersk AS
|21-03-2019
|Berge Manaslu
|CAPESIZE
|31-01-1992
|Berge Bulk