Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 12

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 28, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 15 – March 27, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-03-2019     Bright World     SMALL TANKER     01-03-1997     BW Chemical Tankers    
27-03-2019     Bold World     SMALL TANKER     01-08-1998     BW Chemical Tankers    
26-03-2019     White Pearl     HANDY BULKER     21-02-1985     SMT Shipping    
26-03-2019     Weisshorn     FEEDERMAX     01-05-1996     Patjens Reederei    
26-03-2019     Sunrise     LARGE LNG     28-10-1977     Energi Dian Kemala    
26-03-2019     Gaz Palmyra     SP FR LPG     05-06-1984     Naftomar Shipping and Trading    
25-03-2019     Van Iris     PCTC     22-07-1994     Northstar Shipmanagement    
25-03-2019     Ore Guaiba     CAPESIZE     09-04-1999     Vale SA    
22-03-2019     FMS Liberty     AHTS     31-03-1983     Freedom Marine Services    
21-03-2019     Clara Maersk     HANDY CONTAINER     01-07-1992     Moller Maersk AS    
21-03-2019     Berge Manaslu     CAPESIZE     31-01-1992     Berge Bulk    

