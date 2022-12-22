Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 50

by VesselsValue.com
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  December 15 – December 21, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-12-2022     De Xing Hai     HANDYMAX     19-01-1990     Ningbo Longsheng Shipping    
16-12-2022     Paschalis D     CAPESIZE     16-01-2002     Marmaras Navigation    
16-12-2022     Pilatus 27     FULLY PRESSURISED     25-10-1982     Pilatus Marine Co    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

