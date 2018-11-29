Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 47

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 29, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 22 – November 28, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
26-11-2018     Zhen Hua 8     HEAVY LOAD     01-01-1980     Shanghai Zhenhua Shipping    
26-11-2018     Auto Atlas     PCTC     15-03-1988     KOMARF    
26-11-2018     Nordic Aurora     SUEZMAX     06-01-1999     Nordic American Tankers    
26-11-2018     Nordic Sprite     SUEZMAX     25-01-1999     Nordic American Tankers    
26-11-2018     Kelana 4     AFRAMAX     06-01-1999     AET    
23-11-2018     Dolphin Princess III     AHTS     01-08-1982     Industrial Tools International    
23-11-2018     Lady Melis     HANDY BULKER     01-08-1992     Serna Group    
23-11-2018     Arca     HANDY CONTAINER     01-05-1994     Atlantica Shipping    
23-11-2018     CNP Ilo     FEEDERMAX     28-12-1995     Peruano Naviero    

