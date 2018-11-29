Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 47
Thursday November 29, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 22 – November 28, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|26-11-2018
|Zhen Hua 8
|HEAVY LOAD
|01-01-1980
|Shanghai Zhenhua Shipping
|26-11-2018
|Auto Atlas
|PCTC
|15-03-1988
|KOMARF
|26-11-2018
|Nordic Aurora
|SUEZMAX
|06-01-1999
|Nordic American Tankers
|26-11-2018
|Nordic Sprite
|SUEZMAX
|25-01-1999
|Nordic American Tankers
|26-11-2018
|Kelana 4
|AFRAMAX
|06-01-1999
|AET
|23-11-2018
|Dolphin Princess III
|AHTS
|01-08-1982
|Industrial Tools International
|23-11-2018
|Lady Melis
|HANDY BULKER
|01-08-1992
|Serna Group
|23-11-2018
|Arca
|HANDY CONTAINER
|01-05-1994
|Atlantica Shipping
|23-11-2018
|CNP Ilo
|FEEDERMAX
|28-12-1995
|Peruano Naviero