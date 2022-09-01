Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 34

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 1, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 25 – August 31, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
29-08-2022     Uranus     VLCC     22-08-2002     Tisa Shipping LTD    
26-08-2022     Queen Mary     ROPAX (Standard)     28-10-1998     Sea World Express Ferry    
26-08-2022     Xing Tong You 59     SMALL CLEAN TNKR     01-07-2003     Xingtong Shipping    

