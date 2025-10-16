Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 41

Thursday October 16, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 9 – October 15, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-10-2025     Jin Hai Yu     HANDYMAX     Jul 1996     FUSCO    
12-10-2025     Al Sama     PANAMAX BULKER     Aug 1997     Jebel Sharm Marine    
10-10-2025     Aratere     ROPAX FERRY     Dec 1998     KiwiRail Interislander    
10-10-2025     S J Queen     GEN CARGO     Sep 1981     Sea Jewel Commercial Brokers    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

