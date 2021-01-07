Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Weeks 51-52
Thursday January 7, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales December 17 2020 – January 6 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|05-01-2021
|An Li
|CAPESIZE
|01-06-2000
|An Li Ocean
|04-01-2021
|Amal Neptune
|GENERAL CARGO
|13-11-1981
|ISM Group Sarl
|31-12-2020
|Marco Polo
|SMALL CRUISE
|14-08-1965
|Highseas Ltd
|24-12-2020
|Senshu Maru
|LARGE LNG
|24-02-1984
|J3 Consortium
|24-12-2020
|Noahs Ark
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-11-1973
|Ezion Holdings
|23-12-2020
|Oriental Pearl
|HANDYMAX
|23-08-1994
|Pearl Marine Shipping
|23-12-2020
|Jisan Gas
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|10-05-1992
|SJ Tanker Co
|22-12-2020
|Catharine
|SINGLEDECKER
|01-07-1969
|Black Sea Shipping Management
|21-12-2020
|Satoshi
|LARGE CRUISE
|20-07-1991
|Ocean Builders
|21-12-2020
|Sinoglory
|CAPESIZE
|26-11-1992
|Sinokor
|21-12-2020
|Wugang Atlantic
|CAPESIZE
|27-12-1995
|Zodiac Maritime
|21-12-2020
|Stella Beauty
|TWEENDECKER
|09-05-1995
|Globex Corp
|21-12-2020
|Grande Solaris
|CAPESIZE
|06-06-2003
|Asahi Shipping
|19-12-2020
|Sea Jewel 1
|SINGLEDECKER
|31-10-1978
|Sea Star Marine Services
|18-12-2020
|Alpha Cosmos
|CAPESIZE
|05-03-2001
|Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement
|17-12-2020
|Mazaya 6
|SMALL TANKER
|01-09-1979
|Qimat Al Mazaya Fuel Supply
|17-12-2020
|MF Rose
|MPP
|01-01-1981
|Euromar Shipping
|17-12-2020
|The Fuel 7
|SMALL TANKER
|08-05-1988
|JR Marine & Shipping