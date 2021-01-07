Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Weeks 51-52

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 7, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 17 2020 – January 6 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-01-2021     An Li     CAPESIZE     01-06-2000     An Li Ocean    
04-01-2021     Amal Neptune     GENERAL CARGO     13-11-1981     ISM Group Sarl    
31-12-2020     Marco Polo     SMALL CRUISE     14-08-1965     Highseas Ltd    
24-12-2020     Senshu Maru     LARGE LNG     24-02-1984     J3 Consortium    
24-12-2020     Noahs Ark     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-11-1973     Ezion Holdings    
23-12-2020     Oriental Pearl     HANDYMAX     23-08-1994     Pearl Marine Shipping    
23-12-2020     Jisan Gas     FULLY PRESSURISED     10-05-1992     SJ Tanker Co    
22-12-2020     Catharine     SINGLEDECKER     01-07-1969     Black Sea Shipping Management    
21-12-2020     Satoshi     LARGE CRUISE     20-07-1991     Ocean Builders    
21-12-2020     Sinoglory     CAPESIZE     26-11-1992     Sinokor    
21-12-2020     Wugang Atlantic     CAPESIZE     27-12-1995     Zodiac Maritime    
21-12-2020     Stella Beauty     TWEENDECKER     09-05-1995     Globex Corp    
21-12-2020     Grande Solaris     CAPESIZE     06-06-2003     Asahi Shipping    
19-12-2020     Sea Jewel 1     SINGLEDECKER     31-10-1978     Sea Star Marine Services    
18-12-2020     Alpha Cosmos     CAPESIZE     05-03-2001     Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement    
17-12-2020     Mazaya 6     SMALL TANKER     01-09-1979     Qimat Al Mazaya Fuel Supply    
17-12-2020     MF Rose     MPP     01-01-1981     Euromar Shipping    
17-12-2020     The Fuel 7     SMALL TANKER     08-05-1988     JR Marine & Shipping    

