Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 26

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 28, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 14 – June 20, 2018June 21 – June 27, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-06-2018     Kimitetsu Maru     SMALL HANDY BC     26-07-1991     Shinwa Naiko Kaiun    
27-06-2018     Mashu     RO-RO     10-11-1999     Shunzan Kaiun    
26-06-2018     Shaker 1     RO-RO     31-07-1981     Unknown UAE    
26-06-2018     Ocean Pride     HANDY BULKER     29-09-1986     AK Ship Management    
26-06-2018     Nile     SMALL HANDY BC     27-09-1984     Unknown Egyptian    
26-06-2018     Al Jawzaa     SMALL TANKER     28-03-1986     Gulf Energy    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com