Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 20

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 23, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 16 – May 22, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
21-05-2024     Span 33     MPP     01-10-1986     Undisclosed    
18-05-2024     Uni Assure     HANDY CONTAINER     23-04-1999     Evergreen Marine Corp    
18-05-2024     Ever Uranus     POST PANAMAX CONT     10-06-1999     Evergreen Marine Corp    
18-05-2024     Uranus J     HANDY BULKER     27-07-1995     NJ Trust Marine    
18-05-2024     United ID     HANDYMAX     25-01-1991     Uniseas Marine    
17-05-2024     Frost Olympos     REEFER     25-10-1980     Vladkristall Co Ltd    
16-05-2024     Fugaku Maru     PCTC     13-02-1997     Fujitrans Logistics    
16-05-2024     Lewek Hydra     AHTS     20-03-2012     Emas Offshore    

