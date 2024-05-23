Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 20
Thursday May 23, 2024
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 16 – May 22, 2024
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|21-05-2024
|Span 33
|MPP
|01-10-1986
|Undisclosed
|18-05-2024
|Uni Assure
|HANDY CONTAINER
|23-04-1999
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|18-05-2024
|Ever Uranus
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|10-06-1999
|Evergreen Marine Corp
|18-05-2024
|Uranus J
|HANDY BULKER
|27-07-1995
|NJ Trust Marine
|18-05-2024
|United ID
|HANDYMAX
|25-01-1991
|Uniseas Marine
|17-05-2024
|Frost Olympos
|REEFER
|25-10-1980
|Vladkristall Co Ltd
|16-05-2024
|Fugaku Maru
|PCTC
|13-02-1997
|Fujitrans Logistics
|16-05-2024
|Lewek Hydra
|AHTS
|20-03-2012
|Emas Offshore