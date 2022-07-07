Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 27
Thursday July 7, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 30 – July 6, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|06-07-2022
|Suntudsamut 5
|GENERAL CARGO
|01-09-2001
|Sea Speed Management
|05-07-2022
|Tai Fu No 3
|REEFER
|28-04-1980
|Sun Victory Shipping SA
|05-07-2022
|Tai Fu No 1
|REEFER
|06-10-1979
|Sun Victory Shipping SA
|01-07-2022
|Zheng Yang 3
|MPP (Midsize)
|06-02-1981
|COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers
|01-07-2022
|Winton T128
|SMALL HANDY BC (Aggregate/Limestone)
|18-03-2003
|Yangning Marine
|30-06-2022
|Thousand Sunny
|SMALL CLEAN TNKR
|17-11-1988
|Golden Lamp Stand Shipping
|30-06-2022
|Aqua Solution
|ACCOMMODATION SHIP
|01-12-1969
|Sea Jets
|30-06-2022
|June Luck
|SMALL DIRTY TNKR
|10-08-1993
|Morning On Corp
|30-06-2022
|WFD 300
|DRILL RIG (Jack Up)
|01-05-1974
|White Fleet Drilling