Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 27

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 7, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 30 – July 6, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-07-2022     Suntudsamut 5     GENERAL CARGO     01-09-2001     Sea Speed Management    
05-07-2022     Tai Fu No 3     REEFER     28-04-1980     Sun Victory Shipping SA    
05-07-2022     Tai Fu No 1     REEFER     06-10-1979     Sun Victory Shipping SA    
01-07-2022     Zheng Yang 3     MPP (Midsize)     06-02-1981     COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers    
01-07-2022     Winton T128     SMALL HANDY BC (Aggregate/Limestone)     18-03-2003     Yangning Marine    
30-06-2022     Thousand Sunny     SMALL CLEAN TNKR     17-11-1988     Golden Lamp Stand Shipping    
30-06-2022     Aqua Solution     ACCOMMODATION SHIP     01-12-1969     Sea Jets    
30-06-2022     June Luck     SMALL DIRTY TNKR     10-08-1993     Morning On Corp    
30-06-2022     WFD 300     DRILL RIG (Jack Up)     01-05-1974     White Fleet Drilling    

