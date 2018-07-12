Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 28

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 12, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales July 5 – July 11, 2018

Sale Date             Sold Name         Vessel Type         Built Date            Seller        
10-07-2018         Nanga Parbat         MGC         31-01-1991         SCI        
10-07-2018         Annapurna         MGC         03-04-1991         SCI        
10-07-2018         Andesgas         SP FR LPG         15-07-1991         Ultragas APS        
09-07-2018         Algorail         HANDY BULKER         01-04-1968         Algoma Central Corp        
06-07-2018         Ore Vitoria         CAPESIZE         30-08-1989         Vale SA        

