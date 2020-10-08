Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 40

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 8, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 25 – October 7, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-10-2020     Sri Tah Thong     SMALL TANKER     20-10-1992     Prima Marine    
06-10-2020     Apollo Spirit     SUEZMAX FSO     01-02-1983     Altera Infrastructure    
06-10-2020     Transocean Arctic     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-06-1986     Transocean Inc    
05-10-2020     Janice N     CAPESIZE     28-02-1995     Neu Seeschiffahrt    
04-10-2020     Nazlim     MPP     01-01-1979     Yenal Shipping Agency    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com