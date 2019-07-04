Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 25
Thursday July 4, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 27 – July 3, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|03-07-2019
|Maru A
|GENERAL CARGO
|07-02-1985
|SK Shipping
|03-07-2019
|Byuksang 3001
|SINGLEDECKER
|21-12-1992
|SHL Maritime
|02-07-2019
|Zhongte
|CAPESIZE
|30-11-1989
|Maran Dry Management Inc
|02-07-2019
|APL Japan
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|01-09-1995
|APL
|02-07-2019
|Oceana
|HANDY TANKER
|06-03-1996
|Unibros Shipping
|02-07-2019
|Rakiura Maru
|HANDY BULKER
|20-02-1996
|MOL
|28-06-2019
|Virile
|FEEDERMAX
|01-01-1992
|Cedar Marine Services
|28-06-2019
|KMTC Hong Kong
|HANDY CONTAINER
|15-05-1998
|KMTC
|28-06-2019
|Olympia I
|AFRAMAX
|24-03-1999
|Tsakos Shipping and Trading
|28-06-2019
|Singapore Bridge
|PANAMAX CONT
|14-05-2002
|Sinokor