Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 25

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 4, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 27 – July 3, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-07-2019     Maru A     GENERAL CARGO     07-02-1985     SK Shipping    
03-07-2019     Byuksang 3001     SINGLEDECKER     21-12-1992     SHL Maritime    
02-07-2019     Zhongte     CAPESIZE     30-11-1989     Maran Dry Management Inc    
02-07-2019     APL Japan     POST PANAMAX CONT     01-09-1995     APL    
02-07-2019     Oceana     HANDY TANKER     06-03-1996     Unibros Shipping    
02-07-2019     Rakiura Maru     HANDY BULKER     20-02-1996     MOL    
28-06-2019     Virile     FEEDERMAX     01-01-1992     Cedar Marine Services    
28-06-2019     KMTC Hong Kong     HANDY CONTAINER     15-05-1998     KMTC    
28-06-2019     Olympia I     AFRAMAX     24-03-1999     Tsakos Shipping and Trading    
28-06-2019     Singapore Bridge     PANAMAX CONT     14-05-2002     Sinokor    

