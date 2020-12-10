Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 49

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday December 10, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 2 – December 9, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
08-12-2020     Germ Spring     HANDYMAX     27-05-1994     Dia Yuan International Shipping    
08-12-2020     Pacific Energy     LARGE LNG     01-12-1981     Bank of Communications    
07-12-2020     Asphalt Alliance     SMALL TANKER     30-03-1992     Silver Star Ship Management    
07-12-2020     Stellar Magic     CAPESIZE     31-01-1994     Polaris Shipping    
03-12-2020     Berge Lhotse     CAPESIZE     30-03-1995     Berge Bulk    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com