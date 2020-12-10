Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 49
Thursday December 10, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales December 2 – December 9, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|08-12-2020
|Germ Spring
|HANDYMAX
|27-05-1994
|Dia Yuan International Shipping
|08-12-2020
|Pacific Energy
|LARGE LNG
|01-12-1981
|Bank of Communications
|07-12-2020
|Asphalt Alliance
|SMALL TANKER
|30-03-1992
|Silver Star Ship Management
|07-12-2020
|Stellar Magic
|CAPESIZE
|31-01-1994
|Polaris Shipping
|03-12-2020
|Berge Lhotse
|CAPESIZE
|30-03-1995
|Berge Bulk