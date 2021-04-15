Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 15

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 15, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 8 – April 14, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
12-04-2021     Guia     FERRY     01-02-1977     Turbojet    
12-04-2021     Oriental Marine     FULLY PRESSURISED     28-03-1996     Koun Marine    
09-04-2021     Fatima A     SINGLEDECKER     03-07-1976     Amir A Maritime    
09-04-2021     Fuji Maru     SMALL CRUISE     19-04-1989     Mitsubishi Corporation    
09-04-2021     Hansa     SMALL TANKER     30-11-1997     Thriving Ship Safe Management Consultant Corp    
09-04-2021     Mass I     HANDY TANKER     18-04-1996     Massi Shipping    
09-04-2021     R Rose     SMALL TANKER     28-03-1991     Al Rafedain Marine Services    
09-04-2021     Thanos     AHTS     16-03-1985     Star Matrix    
09-04-2021     Win Sheng 6     REEFER     13-01-1979     Win Far Fishery    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

