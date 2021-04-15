Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 15
Thursday April 15, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 8 – April 14, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|12-04-2021
|Guia
|FERRY
|01-02-1977
|Turbojet
|12-04-2021
|Oriental Marine
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|28-03-1996
|Koun Marine
|09-04-2021
|Fatima A
|SINGLEDECKER
|03-07-1976
|Amir A Maritime
|09-04-2021
|Fuji Maru
|SMALL CRUISE
|19-04-1989
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|09-04-2021
|Hansa
|SMALL TANKER
|30-11-1997
|Thriving Ship Safe Management Consultant Corp
|09-04-2021
|Mass I
|HANDY TANKER
|18-04-1996
|Massi Shipping
|09-04-2021
|R Rose
|SMALL TANKER
|28-03-1991
|Al Rafedain Marine Services
|09-04-2021
|Thanos
|AHTS
|16-03-1985
|Star Matrix
|09-04-2021
|Win Sheng 6
|REEFER
|13-01-1979
|Win Far Fishery