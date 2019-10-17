Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 41

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 17, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 10 – October 16, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-10-2019     Aleksandr Sibiryakov     MPP     01-06-1989     Northern Shipping    
15-10-2019     Adventurer K     HANDY BULKER     28-09-1989     Aram Marine Trade    
14-10-2019     Sai Sunrise     MPP     30-06-1989     Sai Shipping    
14-10-2019     MSC Sierra 2     SUB PANAMAX CONT     01-11-1991     Costamare    
13-10-2019     Herald     HANDY BULKER     30-05-1986     Ji Zhou Shipping    
11-10-2019     Andalucia Star     REEFER     22-05-1991     Star Reefers    
11-10-2019     Arezoo     MPP     09-06-1998     Rahbaran Omid Darya    
10-10-2019     Bum Jin No 3     SMALL TANKER     01-12-1993     Fortune Marine    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com