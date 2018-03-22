Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 12

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 22, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 15 – March 21, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
21-03-2018     Seaways Raphael     VLCC     01-03-2000     International Seaways    
20-03-2018     Seven Condor     PIPE LAYER     01-05-1982     Subsea 7    
20-03-2018     Millennium     VLCC     22-09-1998     Tsakos Energy Navigation    
19-03-2018     Chimborazo     PANAMAX MT     20-09-1999     FLOPEC    
19-03-2018     DS Vada     VLCC     06-01-1997     DS Tankers    
19-03-2018     Maritime Jewel     VLCC     05-01-2000     Eastern Pacific Shipping    
19-03-2018     Pacific Panama     AFRAMAX     15-10-1999     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
19-03-2018     TSS Pioneer 5     AHTS     28-02-1983     Bahtera Niaga Internasional    
19-03-2018     Amba Bhakti     AFRAMAX     27-10-1997     Varun Shipping    
19-03-2018     Nereida     SMALL HANDY BC     01-01-1978     Albartin Shipping    
19-03-2018     Gas Niaz     LEG     03-12-1992     Unknown UAE    
16-03-2018     Sea Lord     AHTS     01-01-1987     Seaport International Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

