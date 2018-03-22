Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 12
Thursday March 22, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales March 15 – March 21, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|21-03-2018
|Seaways Raphael
|VLCC
|01-03-2000
|International Seaways
|20-03-2018
|Seven Condor
|PIPE LAYER
|01-05-1982
|Subsea 7
|20-03-2018
|Millennium
|VLCC
|22-09-1998
|Tsakos Energy Navigation
|19-03-2018
|Chimborazo
|PANAMAX MT
|20-09-1999
|FLOPEC
|19-03-2018
|DS Vada
|VLCC
|06-01-1997
|DS Tankers
|19-03-2018
|Maritime Jewel
|VLCC
|05-01-2000
|Eastern Pacific Shipping
|19-03-2018
|Pacific Panama
|AFRAMAX
|15-10-1999
|Sinokor Merchant Marine
|19-03-2018
|TSS Pioneer 5
|AHTS
|28-02-1983
|Bahtera Niaga Internasional
|19-03-2018
|Amba Bhakti
|AFRAMAX
|27-10-1997
|Varun Shipping
|19-03-2018
|Nereida
|SMALL HANDY BC
|01-01-1978
|Albartin Shipping
|19-03-2018
|Gas Niaz
|LEG
|03-12-1992
|Unknown UAE
|16-03-2018
|Sea Lord
|AHTS
|01-01-1987
|Seaport International Shipping