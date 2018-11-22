Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 46

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 22, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 15 – November 21, 2018

Sale Date             Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date            Seller    
21-11-2018     Le Tong     MPP     22-06-2000     COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers    
19-11-2018     Noble Homer Ferrington     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-01-1984     Noble Drilling    
17-11-2018     Rockwater 2     DIVE SUPPORT     01-01-1984     Subsea 7    
16-11-2018     Iyzco Supplier     PSV     31-01-1969     Bintan Mandiri Sakti    
16-11-2018     Intrepid     PSV     20-01-1983     Red Ruby Group    

