Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 7

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 20, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 13 – February 19, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
19-02-2020     Savannah Pearl     HANDYMAX     25-04-1985     SMT Shipping    
19-02-2020     ABML Grace     CAPESIZE     30-04-2002     ABY Group Holding    
18-02-2020     Sea Leopard     AHTS     29-05-1998     SFL Corporation Ltd    
17-02-2020     Ocean Confidence     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-01-1987     Diamond Offshore    
17-02-2020     Crateus     HANDYMAX     22-07-1997     Norsul Navegacao    
17-02-2020     Ganbei     CAPESIZE     19-01-2001     NGM Energy    
17-02-2020     YM Cypress     POST PANAMAX CONT     18-04-2001     Yang Ming Marine Transport    
17-02-2020     Navios Kypros     SUPRAMAX     28-02-2003     Navios Maritime Holdings    
17-02-2020     Lake Success     REEFER     14-05-1987     JiSung Shipping    
13-02-2020     Valaris JU 68     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-10-1976     Valaris    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

