Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 7
Thursday February 20, 2020
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 13 – February 19, 2020
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|19-02-2020
|Savannah Pearl
|HANDYMAX
|25-04-1985
|SMT Shipping
|19-02-2020
|ABML Grace
|CAPESIZE
|30-04-2002
|ABY Group Holding
|18-02-2020
|Sea Leopard
|AHTS
|29-05-1998
|SFL Corporation Ltd
|17-02-2020
|Ocean Confidence
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|01-01-1987
|Diamond Offshore
|17-02-2020
|Crateus
|HANDYMAX
|22-07-1997
|Norsul Navegacao
|17-02-2020
|Ganbei
|CAPESIZE
|19-01-2001
|NGM Energy
|17-02-2020
|YM Cypress
|POST PANAMAX CONT
|18-04-2001
|Yang Ming Marine Transport
|17-02-2020
|Navios Kypros
|SUPRAMAX
|28-02-2003
|Navios Maritime Holdings
|17-02-2020
|Lake Success
|REEFER
|14-05-1987
|JiSung Shipping
|13-02-2020
|Valaris JU 68
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-10-1976
|Valaris