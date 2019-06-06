Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 22

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 6, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 30 – June 5, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-06-2019     Nirbita     HANDY TANKER     14-09-1988     Caraka Tirta Perkasa    
05-06-2019     Theresa Begonia     SMALL TANKER     08-04-1994     Raffles Shipping Group    
05-06-2019     AS Aries     HANDY CONTAINER     01-01-2001     Ahrenkiel Steamship    
03-06-2019     Brave M     MPP     30-10-1985     Individual Shipping    
31-05-2019     Easline Busan     FEEDERMAX     01-12-1994     Easline Ship Management    
31-05-2019     West Ocean 5     GENERAL CARGO     31-01-1979     Key West Shipping Line    

