Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 17

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 26, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 19 – April 25, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
23-04-2018     Alsadd     AHTS     31-01-1984     Thai Laemthong Supply    
25-04-2018     Century Leader 3     PCTC     24-03-1986     NYK Line    
23-04-2018     Pacific Voyager     MPP     01-01-1991     Hubei Qin Tai Shipping    
25-04-2018     Mahika     HANDY TANKER     01-02-1994     Valaf Tankers    
23-04-2018     Platinum     HANDY TANKER     01-09-1996     Avin International    
23-04-2018     Cheshire     SUPRAMAX     20-03-2012     Bibby Line    
25-04-2018     ENSCO 7500     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     07-12-2000     ENSCO    
25-04-2018     ENSCO 82     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-07-1979     ENSCO    
25-04-2018     ENSCO 81     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-07-1979     ENSCO    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

