Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 17
Thursday April 26, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 19 – April 25, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|23-04-2018
|Alsadd
|AHTS
|31-01-1984
|Thai Laemthong Supply
|25-04-2018
|Century Leader 3
|PCTC
|24-03-1986
|NYK Line
|23-04-2018
|Pacific Voyager
|MPP
|01-01-1991
|Hubei Qin Tai Shipping
|25-04-2018
|Mahika
|HANDY TANKER
|01-02-1994
|Valaf Tankers
|23-04-2018
|Platinum
|HANDY TANKER
|01-09-1996
|Avin International
|23-04-2018
|Cheshire
|SUPRAMAX
|20-03-2012
|Bibby Line
|25-04-2018
|ENSCO 7500
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|07-12-2000
|ENSCO
|25-04-2018
|ENSCO 82
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-07-1979
|ENSCO
|25-04-2018
|ENSCO 81
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-07-1979
|ENSCO