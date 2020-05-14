Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2020 Week 19

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 14, 2020

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 7 – May 13, 2020

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
12-05-2020     AS Vega     HANDY CONTAINER     01-02-2001     Ahrenkiel Steamship    
11-05-2020     Shagang Giant     CAPESIZE     12-01-1993     Eastern Pacific Shipping    
09-05-2020     Eurocargo Trieste     RO-RO     01-11-1997     Grimaldi Group    

