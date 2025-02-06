Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 5

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 6, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 30 – February 5, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
03-02-2025     Millennium Leader     RO-LO     12-11-1996     Eastern Car Liner Ltd    
03-02-2025     Alexander     MPP     26-12-1988     Liza    
03-02-2025     Talent Blu     GEN CARGO     29-06-2008     Talent Blu Shipping    
31-01-2025     Tasos     PANAMAX BULKER     26-01-2000     Eurodry    
31-01-2025     AK Hamburg     GEN CARGO     01-01-1982     Undisclosed    
31-01-2025     Athina 3     HANDY TANKER     01-11-1988     Messina Chartering    

