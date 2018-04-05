Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 14

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 5, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 29 – April 4, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
04-04-2018     Korea Venus     HANDY TANKER     17-10-1988     GS Caltex    
04-04-2018     Petrodvorets     AFRAMAX     29-04-1999     Sovcomflot    
03-04-2018     Brizo     AFRAMAX     29-05-1996     Val Enterprises    
03-04-2018     Pacific Trader     AFRAMAX     10-06-1998     Sinokor Merchant Marine    
03-04-2018     Delta Millennium     VLCC     14-04-2000     Delta Tankers    
02-04-2018     Doo Sung     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     21-05-1984     Korea National Oil Corp    

