Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 9

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 1, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 22 – February 28, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-02-2018     Kos     VLCC     01-07-2001     Aeolos Management    
28-02-2018     Balkar Trust     HANDYMAX     01-07-1997     Sarioglu Denizcilik    
26-02-2018     Kriti Breeze     SUEZMAX     28-03-1996     Avin International    
26-02-2018     Cotopaxi     PANAMAX MT     23-02-1999     FLOPEC    
26-02-2018     Kaki     HANDY TANKER     29-01-1999     Silver Fern Shipping Ltd    
26-02-2018     Limar     HANDY TANKER     24-08-1996     Chartworld Shipping    
26-02-2018     Rising Phoenix     HANDY TANKER     23-11-1987     Unknown Panamanian    
26-02-2018     Marina Star     SMALL TANKER     01-09-1971     Al Rafedain Marine Services LLC    
26-02-2018     Pearl     LEG     12-12-1985     Shipfin    
26-02-2018     Kassiani     HANDYMAX     28-08-1997     Undisclosed    
26-02-2018     Ever Bright     MPP     28-06-1989     Unknown Chinese    
23-02-2018     Moscow     AFRAMAX     12-11-1998     Novoship    
23-02-2018     Poros     VLCC     31-01-2000     Aeolos Management    
23-02-2018     Elishka     PSV     01-01-1975     Undisclosed    
23-02-2018     Yarabah     AHTS     08-05-1981     Unknown UAE    
23-02-2018     Seven Osprey     DIVING SUPPORT     14-03-1984     Subsea 7    
22-02-2018     Globus     SINGLEDECKER     01-01-1967     Unknown Ukrainian    
22-02-2018     Aegean Breeze     PCTC     01-08-1983     Wallenius Lines AB    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

