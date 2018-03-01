Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 9
Thursday March 1, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales February 22 – February 28, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|28-02-2018
|Kos
|VLCC
|01-07-2001
|Aeolos Management
|28-02-2018
|Balkar Trust
|HANDYMAX
|01-07-1997
|Sarioglu Denizcilik
|26-02-2018
|Kriti Breeze
|SUEZMAX
|28-03-1996
|Avin International
|26-02-2018
|Cotopaxi
|PANAMAX MT
|23-02-1999
|FLOPEC
|26-02-2018
|Kaki
|HANDY TANKER
|29-01-1999
|Silver Fern Shipping Ltd
|26-02-2018
|Limar
|HANDY TANKER
|24-08-1996
|Chartworld Shipping
|26-02-2018
|Rising Phoenix
|HANDY TANKER
|23-11-1987
|Unknown Panamanian
|26-02-2018
|Marina Star
|SMALL TANKER
|01-09-1971
|Al Rafedain Marine Services LLC
|26-02-2018
|Pearl
|LEG
|12-12-1985
|Shipfin
|26-02-2018
|Kassiani
|HANDYMAX
|28-08-1997
|Undisclosed
|26-02-2018
|Ever Bright
|MPP
|28-06-1989
|Unknown Chinese
|23-02-2018
|Moscow
|AFRAMAX
|12-11-1998
|Novoship
|23-02-2018
|Poros
|VLCC
|31-01-2000
|Aeolos Management
|23-02-2018
|Elishka
|PSV
|01-01-1975
|Undisclosed
|23-02-2018
|Yarabah
|AHTS
|08-05-1981
|Unknown UAE
|23-02-2018
|Seven Osprey
|DIVING SUPPORT
|14-03-1984
|Subsea 7
|22-02-2018
|Globus
|SINGLEDECKER
|01-01-1967
|Unknown Ukrainian
|22-02-2018
|Aegean Breeze
|PCTC
|01-08-1983
|Wallenius Lines AB